Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $86.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

