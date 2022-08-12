Mdex Market Cap Reaches $87.55 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $87.55 million and $3.42 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,626,465 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

