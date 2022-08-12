Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Shares Down 4%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Mayfair Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold Corp., an exploration-stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenn-Gib gold project that covers an area of 4,800 hectares comprising 21 fee simple patented properties, 153 unpatented mining claims, and 144 patented leasehold mining claims located in the Guibord, Munro, Michaud, and McCool Townships in northeast Ontario, Canada.

