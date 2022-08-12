MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

