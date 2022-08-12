Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

MAXN opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

