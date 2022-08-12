MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$0.65

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.76 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised MAV Beauty Brands from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$0.75. 933,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,221. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

