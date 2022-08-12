Matthew P. Bruening Sells 5,008 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $76,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.48 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

