Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.13)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $35-37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.11 million. Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,198,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

