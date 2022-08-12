Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 1,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,303. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Matinas BioPharma

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

