Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Hits $56.76 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $56.76 million and $90.62 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

