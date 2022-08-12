Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.60.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.