Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCO traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $319.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.88.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

