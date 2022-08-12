Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ANET traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $127.29. 10,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,052 shares of company stock valued at $72,976,088. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

