Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.54. 6,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

