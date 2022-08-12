Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,121,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 122,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 25,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

