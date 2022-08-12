Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $628.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.89 and its 200 day moving average is $636.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

