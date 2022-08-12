Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

