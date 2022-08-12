Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $891,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $425.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.