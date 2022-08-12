Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,839,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,036. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

