Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.66. 14,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,071. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,279 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

