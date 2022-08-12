Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 49,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,101. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

