Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,281,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after purchasing an additional 594,439 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,146,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 8,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,590. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

