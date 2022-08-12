Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.68. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 44,414 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Marqeta Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Marqeta Company Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.