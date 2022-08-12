Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.68. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 44,414 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta Stock Up 4.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

