Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82), with a volume of 16606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market cap of £75.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2,370.00.

About Marks Electrical Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

