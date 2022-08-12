MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $8.50 at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170 in the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

