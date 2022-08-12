MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $8.50 at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.
MarketWise Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $12.74.
Insider Activity
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 720,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,170 in the last three months. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.