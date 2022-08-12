Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 14.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 378,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,547,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $405,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

