Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 14.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 378,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,547,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
