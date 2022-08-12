Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 14.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. 378,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,547,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 5.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
