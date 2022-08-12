Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 14.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. 378,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,547,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

