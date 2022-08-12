Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.62 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $20.51 or 0.00086018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $90.62 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.