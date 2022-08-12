Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,631,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,617. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.55. The company has a market cap of C$46.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$365,646.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,227.15. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

