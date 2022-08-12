Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 19th

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

TSE MFC opened at C$23.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.55. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.81.

In other news, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$313,411.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$393,621.20. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,648,852.48.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

