Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

