Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 462,274 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $11.39.

Manchester United Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

