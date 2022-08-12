Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 462,274 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $11.39.
Manchester United Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Manchester United Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $7,838,000.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
