Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 971 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 337,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.