Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 82 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $203.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

