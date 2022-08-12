Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,801,204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1,003.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $98,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,693. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82.

