Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 810,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,978,000. VanEck China Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 14.75% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 245,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CBON remained flat at $23.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

