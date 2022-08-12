Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,267. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37.

