Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $78.00. 46,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

