Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.28. 55,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

