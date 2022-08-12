Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 1,801,204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1,003.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 18.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $98,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPHQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,693. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

