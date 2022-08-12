Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 816.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 807,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 416,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,198. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.