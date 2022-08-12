Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 5.5 %

MGIC stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 132,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $915.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.