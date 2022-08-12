M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $912.88

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 912.88 ($11.03) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($9.91). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 820 ($9.91), with a volume of 9,578 shares trading hands.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 878.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 913.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.48.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.P. Evans Group

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.