Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Argus cut their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Lyft Trading Down 2.6 %

Lyft stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. Lyft has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

