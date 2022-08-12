Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

LOW stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.24. 65,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

