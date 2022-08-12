Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Cap of $12.83 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $317,905.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015246 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
