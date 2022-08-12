Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 49,460 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,460 shares during the period. ING Groep comprises 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ING. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.9 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 267,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

