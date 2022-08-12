Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BCE comprises 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,306,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,596,000 after buying an additional 432,355 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,645. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

