Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 91,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

