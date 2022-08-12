Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.90. 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

